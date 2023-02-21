Inspiring Leaders Convene at the Leadership roundtable Summit 6.0 to shape Nigeria’s future

The Global Leadership Institute (GLI) recently hosted the sixth edition of its Leadership Roundtable Summit (LRS 6.0) at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria. The conference, attended by top leaders from various sectors, aimed to discuss the intersection between entrepreneurship and governance in the lead up to the 2023 elections.

The theme of the summit, ‘2023 Elections: The Intersection between Entrepreneurship and Governance’, explored the impact of governance on enterprise and how it can help citizens make informed decisions in the upcoming election. The conference was a hybrid event that featured panel sessions, award ceremonies, and red carpet interviews.

GLI is a management consulting firm focused on business development, marketing and sales development, and organization development. It organized and executed the summit and is led by its Managing Director, Abayomi Adewumi.

The conference was a great learning and networking experience, with participants gaining insights from top leaders in their respective fields. The awards of excellence recognized leaders for their contributions towards advancing the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The summit was a showcase of some of the biggest names in the Nigerian business and political landscape. It brought together influential leaders from various industries, including Dr. Seun Fakorede (Hon. Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Oyo State), Albert Afolabi (CEO TM30), Babajide Balogun (Director Hillel Integrated Resources), Temitope Ogunsemo (CEO Krystal Digital Network), Olubisi Shaola (CEO Finngrey Projects), Abiodun Ajiborode (Founder Brand Management Academy), Oludare Akinlaja (Founder Yadavarsity) and Daniel Otabor (Cofounder RunforNigeria). The discussions were moderated by Precious Eniayekan (Founder TSI Initiative) and Dr. Emmanuel Olowookere. It was hosted by the energetic ASIRI.

In his opening address, Abayomi Adewumi encouraged attendees to take personal leadership as seriously as a religion if they wanted to see positive changes in the country. He then unveiled GLI’s plans to drive leadership excellence through master classes and private trainings.

The summit concluded with the LRS Excellence Award, which recognized 10 winners in 10 categories, including Arts & Photography, Entertainment, Technology, Agriculture, Health, Finance, Social Development, Fashion & Lifestyle, Education, and Real Estate. The winners were selected through a transparent voting process involving 30 vetted nominees.

LRS Excellence Award was created 3 editions ago with sole aim of recognizing and celebrating people who are displaying excellent leadership on their industry as a means of challenging people to take personal leadership serious. It has recognized over 35 notable Nigerians since inception with plans of doing more in coming years.

Overall, the sixth edition of the Leadership Roundtable Summit was a great success, providing a platform for learning, networking, and inspiring change. The event continues to bring important discussions on leadership to the forefront and recognizes those making a difference in their respective fields.