INSECURITY: We’ve taken delivery of drones to track criminals — Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that his administration has taken delivery of drones to assist the security agencies in the state to track criminals.

The governor disclosed this when he received the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Frank Mba, and the new Brigade Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brigadier-General Mohammed Aminu, in his office.

Abiodun noted that Ogun, in conjunction with Oyo State, had established different security points along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, to curb kidnapping and other criminal activities.

His words: “There have been instances where our will had been tested, you know that we have the highest number of highways on the country and because we are the Gateway State and particularly the Lagos-Ibadan expressway where we’ve had the issues of kidnap situations here and there and I am happy to say that with the collaboration between CP Bankole and the Oyo State Police commissioner and of course the army, we’ve managed to ensure that has subsided.

“We have since ordered some drones that have now arrived, we are now about to launch those drones and the drones we have purchased particularly for that corridor and other sensitive corridors so that it can help you in ensuring that we are proactive and we see these criminals before they begin to perpetuate their criminal tendencies.”

In their remarks, the new CP, Mr Frank Mba, who acknowledged the sterling leadership of the governor, appreciated him for creating the enabling environment for security agencies to strive in the state.