Insecurity: PFN condemns killing of politicians in Enugu

…appeals for free, fair elections

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Chibiko Chukwuma Oyeledo, has condemned recent political killings in Enugu State.

Bishop Oyedelo who is the Bishop of the House of General International Church, made this condemnation, on Thursday, at the church premises, Meriland, Independence Layout, Enugu.

He however, appealed to the party candidates and their faithful to sheath their swords for peace to reign in Enugu, stressing that “the sanctity of human life is sacrosanct and that nobody for any reason has the right to take another man’s life”.

He said that a house built by tearing one another is not a good foundation, urging candidates and others to wait for the Lord’s time.

While assuring that God has answered the prayers of His servants for free, fair and safe election, he also, called on the electorates to come out en mass and vote for their preferred candidate during the 25th of February and 11th of March elections.

“All of us have heard the recent killing within Enugu State. Few days ago during our general meeting, we observed that some communities in Igbo-Etiti are under lock and few day after, we heard of killing at Amechi Akwunanaw, in Enugu South local government, where a senatorial candidate of Labour Party for Enugu East and other party members were killed and burnt inside their cars.

“We are serious minded Christians to take the Bible seriously. The sanctity of human life is sacrosanct and that nobody for any reason has right to take another man’s life and as PFN. We want to say that the recent increase in killing is very condemnable. We want to appeal to our brothers and sisters who are so incessant about each other or one another to sheer their swords.

“Building a house by tearing another man’s house is not a good foundation. We want to clearly plead not just to the security agency but those who perpetrate this, we are brothers, we are Igbos, we are Nigerians, why kill one another? If you don’t make it this time, you will make it next time. God’s time is the best, there is a proper time and season for everything. And when the time comes, God said he will make it very beautiful.

“So, I want to appeal to those who perpetrate this murders to deacese and also want to appeal with our brothers and sisters to come out and vote. We as PFN are praying very intensely asking God to give us free, fair and safe election. We’re praying for safety and also appealing to the heart of our brothers and sisters who are our children and you to maintain order as you come out to vote. Vote for you’re choice of candidate and make sure the vote count.

“I believe personally that we have to maintain unity which is the child of peace, as Ephesians 4, told us to maintain unity of the spirit through the bond of peace. It takes peace to maintain oneness. psalm says that peace and justice speaks together. Whenever we want peace, ensure that justice prevail.

“And justice comes on the platform of truth. So, I want to to follow truth, peace, justice to work out unity and such will help us to chose our candidate. If we work through the principle, we will achieve unity in our community. I appeal for peace and and pray for our people to be Peoples centered, God centered not self centered,” he said.

When asked to advice the citizens on the sit at home order by Simon Ekpa,

He said, “PFN made a double call. The first is to our brothers to allow peace to regin believing God and knowing that we are praying and that God answers prayers. And that the heart of King are in the hands of God not in the hands of men.

“Since we have Spoken to Gud and have called on our brothers, we believe that they will listen, we believe that God will touch them. We have spoken to God and also them. Based on that faith, we are calling on our brethren to come out.

“I will not be shocked if our brothers will produce countering statement, because we are praying and have seen decision taken before and a verdict that has passed and was be charged. for instance, as long ordered that all the Jews be killed in the days of Eester, over night with fastings and prayers, God touched the heart of the king that gave the order and he made amendment.

“Also the people of Isreal were under Syrows and God touched him and he put an edit-overnight. We are praying and not stopping and while we pray we appeal to God and men we trust that our appel will not be in vain. Come out and vote for your candidate.