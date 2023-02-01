•OPU remains pride of Yoruba race, says Ooni

By Shina Abubakar

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, urged the governors of Ogun, Ekiti and Osun states to empower Amotekun to curb rising insecurity in the region.

Speaking at the annual Oodua Festival, held at the Palace square, Ile-Ife, in Osun State, Adams charged Governors Ademola Adeleke, Dapo Abiodun and Biodun Oyebamiji to emulate Ondo and Oyo states, to give the Amotekun Corps the needed impetus to function properly.

Adams, while responding to a question on rising cases of kidnapping in the region, said: “They (governors) should empower the local organisations and the Amotekun Corps, to complement the effort of the police and other security agencies.

“Security is not about the government alone all hands must be on desk to make sure we have adequate security, so definitely the government should coordinate local organizations, Amotekun, and Nigeria police to achieve a very good result.

“The governors have their way of solving their problem. Oyo state boosted the Amotekun, mobilized up to 3000 operatives and equipped them. They have been doing well.

“In Oyo and Ondo states, Amotekun is doing well but in Ekiti, Osun, and Ogun states, the Amotekun is not adequately empowered like in Oyo and Ondo states. Lagos state is not doing it at all. We have to use what we have to achieve what we want.”

He, however, berated the South-West governors for not harnessing the tourism potentials of the region but relying solely on money from Abuja rather than looking inward for internally generated revenue.

Earlier, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi described the Oodua Progressives Union, OPU, as the pride of the Yoruba race, saying the group remains a global instrument for securing the much-needed unity and peace in Yoruba land.

Ooni Adeyeye, who spoke while playing host to delegates of the OPU at his palace in Ile Ife, urged members of the OPU to remain committed to the ideals of the organization, saying Yoruba has the best culture and traditions that anybody could be proud of.

He said: “I am happy to see you all today as you normally visit the palace to celebrate the Oodua festival with us in Ile Ife.

“Members of the OPU remain a global instrument for unity, peace, and the pride of the Yoruba race. You are our ambassadors in the Diaspora and I will continue to pray for you so that you can also fulfil the lofty dreams of Yoruba land and that of your organization.

“I also appreciate Aare for his consistency and courage to build this global platform.”