Insecurity in S/East: Nnamdi Kanu is in pains – Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka- ANAMBRA State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is in great pain as a result of insecurity in the South East geopolitical zone.

Kanu is facing charges of a treasonable felony after he was brought back from Kenya.

Speaking during the day of tribute for the late first Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, Soludo recalled that the late elder statesman made a strong call to President Muhammadu Buhari for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

Describing that call as justified, the governor said: “Every criminal is claiming to be a freedom fighter in the South East and Kanu is in pain about what is happening in the region.

“Mbazulike Amechi was from Ukpor and unfortunately many of the criminals operate from Ukpor and he believed that the release of Kanu would facilitate the end of the criminality which has become a big industry.

“We want to separate the criminals from those agitating for one thing or the other.

“When I visited Nnamdi Kanu in prison, I told him about how criminals posing as freedom fighters are kidnapping and killing people. He called it an abomination.

“My goal in calling for Nnamdi Kanu’s release is to separate the chaff from the substance. When he is released, we will know who the true agitation fighters and criminals are.

“This is why I’m pleading for his release and I am confident he will be released”.