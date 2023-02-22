Innovative Agriculture: Solidaridad trains over 160 students at AKSU

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

International Civil Society Organization Solidaridad, has trained over 160 students of Faculty of Agriculture, Akwa Ibom State University, AKSU, Obio Akpa campus, to build their capacity on oil palm best management, Horticulture, and Agripreneurship.

Addressing the 400Level students yesterday, the programme Manager, Solidaridad, Oil palm Nigeria, Mr. Kenechukwu Onukwube, said the programme was designed to support AKSU become a centre of excellence in innovative and sustainable agriculture in Nigeria.

Onukwube who reiterated that oil palm business is more profitable than crude oil business, however, regretted that Nigerian leaders pay less attention to the sector of the economy.

His words: “We are here to support Akwa Ibom State University to become a centre of excellence in innovative and sustainable agriculture in Nigeria. We want to make AKSU a hub for empowering the next generation of youths.

“So you are being trained to go and make a difference in Agriculture. There is joy in being a farmer. At the end of the training you will discover that building your capacity is a lot more better than giving you any amount of money.

“The truth is that richest farmers should be Oil palm farmers. If we can enhance the production of oil Palm, our local farmers will be very rich and will not need to run after politicians.

“Also we want to promote socio-ecological resilience. Our environment is getting degraded by the day and we want to see how we can change that through partnership with AKSU”

Onukwube disclosed that Solidaridad West Africa is implementing, National Initiative on Sustainable and Climate Smart Oil Palm Small Holders (NISCOPS) project in Akwa Ibom, Calabar, Enugu and Kogi states aimed at improving yield and income of small holder oil palm farmers.

He added that they are working with Vegetable farmers on Sustainable Development Goals project in Kano and Kaduna, Fish farmers in Ogun State , Potato farmers in Plateau State and Cassava farmers in Oyo state.

Fielding questions from newsmen during the training, the Head of Department of Crops Science, AKSU, Dr. A Ofonime described the partnership with Solidaridad as laudable and a welcoming idea.

“Before the management of AKSU could agree to this partnership, they had seen the need and the impact it will have on the students and the institution. It is something of great joy that the students are being trained on how to cultivate Oil palm from nursery. We are glad to partner with Solidaridad”, he said.