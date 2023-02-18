Iniquities of Naira Policy Spinners! – Gbenro Olajuyigbe

.

The entropic mess of the Naira redesign policy choice is frightening. Its poor management has implications for socioeconomic dislocation and political disequilibrium. Without urgent intervention, it could become a point of convergence for pent-up anger with dire consequences for national peace and tranquillity.

A country of impunity and immunity invariably becomes a country of iniquity. Such a country neither has a future with justice nor a destiny with tranquillity. Today, the Apex Court and the Apex Bank are lurking in a supremacy battle, leaving citizens stranded in a valley of confusion. Could this be the validation of the Yoruba dicta, olowo sohun gbogbo tan as people are kowtowing to the order of the Apex Bank in deviant of that of the Supreme Court?

In Nigeria, money has always defeated, common sense, sabotaged law and suppressed justice. This is Nigeria the poor and the vulnerable know.

The reality of the thoughtless, lawless and unjust society we have created, enabled and oiled has burst in our faces with dire consequences. The tragic failure of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary policy and Currency redesign governance arose from the parochial thought behind it.

Let me immediately burst the bubble of those who thought it would checkmate vote buying. It would not. It would rather enable it. The policy has further impoverished people and came with the capacity for the weaponization of Poverty. In the midst of the scarcity of Naira is being lionized even though its intrinsic value is nothing to write home about.

With its inaccessibility, two hundred Naira now looks like five thousand Naira in the eyes of cash-starved Nigerians, some of who are voters. The implication of this is that where the corrupt politicians were buying votes with five thousand Naira before, they might just need a paltry two hundred Naira to achieve the same purpose because more people are now excruciatingly impoverished and desperately in need of any cash, even if is from the devil.

Get it right, this policy will not stop the Obis, the Atikus and the Tinubus of this world from having access to the large chunks of the new currency notes. What are their networks of state governments, banks, companies, societies and platforms there for? In any event, they own the Banks, direct or by proxy.

However, it would stop the aged, the vulnerable population and the excluded persons in society to access basic needs and care. It will increase the risks of violence. It will widen latitudes of threat and deepens depths of anger with the exponential rise in acts of lawlessness, crimes and criminalities. It will challenge acts of charity, reduce support for the community of the needy and cripple the spirit of being brother and sister keepers.

If not for election and self-preservation, these so-called political leaders and Governors would have been saying in their characteristic manner that we should all support Buhari’s Monetary policy because in the long run, it will benefit all. Their current crocodile tears are Greek Sympathy for themselves and not the people they have over the years taken as mere articles in their electoral trades! Also, the political behaviour of this hungry and angry population may not translate to the mobilization of anger to vote but to inhibit voting through negative expression of pent up anger directed at the system and structure that energized their suffering and compounded their anguish.

Another unintended consequence of the policy is the frightening incidents of Nigerians along the boarders now using currencies of the contiguous States like Nigerien currency, Chadian Currency and Beninoise currency among others as means of exchange and transactions.

This has implications for boarder security and in the long run for patriotism and nationalism. With scarcity of Naira in a country whose over seventy percent of her population is not in banking net, what happens to millions who are already poor? What happens to the sick that needs medical Care? What happens to pregnant women in a country with frightening data in maternal mortality? What happens to the poor living with disabilities? What happens to the unreached and the unreachable in the several ungoverned spaces that litter the country?Of a fact, Nigeria has become victim of mediocrity, unless there is a sudden break of the chains to re-set values and quality thoughts that drive policy formulation, governance, recalibrate structure and process, the country has neither capacity to regenerate itself nor ability to forge new order of civilization. A country whose people have been turned into vengeful population by her cult of indiscriminately cruel anti-development rudderless rulers has lost capacity for regeneration.

We have allowed our tragedies to be commercialized; and people have built economies around them. Politicians and allies have turned them to gold mines.Durable and sustainable Solutions are not found to problems. Ad-hocism is the trending strategy, thereby using a minor problem to generate major one using scaring but marketable nomenclatures to rebrand ancient problem as new ones with fatal existential consequences. It is thiscommercial ingenuity in triggering intrusion of fear so as to create a perforce imperative for response that drives the new market for violence, where the solution hawkers have become part of the cartels oiling the booming cruel conflict enterprise.

Our rulers have made us to believe that suffering is normal and legitimate. Some are even audacious enough to tell us to endure their outlandish mediocrity now so that we can enjoy later.

Democracy has become mere electoral ejaculation of privatized power, much more about those who got themselves into positions without capacity and concern for welfare and security of people. This has altered the simple responsibility of the people to demand accountability from unjust rulers, who see occupying political positions as opportunity for patronage to distribute political and economic privileges and booties to their loafing cronies and sanguine loyalists.

The country has become a Termitarium, a colony where every termite eats and destroys whatever it finds while the king sleeps off. A tragic folklore of democratic governance!Slaves becoming canon fodders for slave masters is what democracy came to remove. In democracy, when a man raises himself up for election, you do not determine how others judge him. Those who seek public thrust raise themselves up for judgement; in judging them, they deserve no mercy.

Through poor policy choices, the governing party in the last seven and half years has exalted poverty into virtues, promoted anguish, worn excuses as badges of honor, celebrated incompetence, blamed history, glorified failure and pushed Nigerians into open grave.Its policy on Naira redesign is incompetent in thought, deficient in conception and horrible in implementation. Getting out of this open grave is a task that must be done!

Gbenro Olajuyigbe is the Executive Director of Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative.