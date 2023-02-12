INEC unveils e-school app to train electoral officials

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, have unveiled an online platform and app for the training of its officials ahead of the general elections.

INEC said the app called INEC e-school, is aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of electoral training of its officials.

The electoral body made this known in a series of tweets on Saturday, writing, “The Electoral Institute (TEI) of INEC with support from @IFESNigeria has developed an e-learning website and App called INEC E-SCHOOL. The goal of the platform is to enhance the overall effectiveness of electoral training.

“The system is built to provide a cutting-edge experience of electoral training using face-to-face, and virtual approaches by integrating text-based, audio, and videos.

“The website is a user-friendly platform with courses for SPO, APO/PO and CO deliberately intended to enhance the capacity of poll workers, INEC staff, and the public.”

It further said the app is available on Goole Play Store and was done with the support of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.