INEC spent 4 years preparing to manipulate polls — HURIWA

… says elections operated to favour APC

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has chided the hierarchy of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for spending the entire four years since the last 2019 general elections preparing for the presidential and legislative elections only to churn out a ‘shambolic, criminally manipulated and anything but a credible, free, fair and transparent election.’

A statement by the National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, in Abuja on Sunday, said “it was manifestly unambiguous that the officials of INEC especially in Lagos, Kano and Rivers State were bought over by the respective desperately greedy governments of those states to enable the heaviest heist of election results to be perfected by the All Progressives Congress.

“This is with the aim of achieving a contrive victory for the central ruling All Progressives Congress whose Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu enjoyed the services of heavily armed thugs who snatched away many ballots’ boxes, harass, intimidated and violently attacked voters perceived to have voted or intend to vote for the Labour Party.”

HURIWA condemned the police commissioner in Kano for encouraging underage voting and even unabashedly stating on public television watched around the world that the thousands of underage voters seen on television suffer from DNA deformity.

HURIWA blamed the hierarchy of the electoral commission in Abuja for letting these shenanigans and brazen criminalities especially in Lagos and Rivers States to take place even when serious alarms were raised and early warnings issued about the compromised posture of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos who even called Igbo residents of Lagos as immigrant voters.

The group said, “It is so clear that INEC may have been working on a pre-arranged agenda in Lagos and Rivers States to particularly allow the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sympathizer in Rivers Governor Wike, and government of Lagos State to use paid soldiers and police to harass and chase away voters wanting to vote for the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi.

“HURIWA supports the call for outright cancellation of the results from Lagos and Rivers states for being irredeemably manipulated and stolen.”