Home » News » INEC should give details of 56, 872 new polling units — Udeogaranya
News

February 17, 2023

INEC should give details of 56, 872 new polling units — Udeogaranya

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

Charles Udeogaranya,  an Ex-presidential aspirant has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to stop being economical with details that should be in the public  domain for transparency and credibility purposes.

The Ex-Presidential aspirant, in a release   yesterday, was reacting to INEC’s disclosure that election will not hold in 240  polling units, a statement credited to Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman.

Udeogaranya urged the commission to come forward with details of  all the new polling units they created for public  scrutiny and verification and not just the 240 units they issued a statement not to conduct an election with.

The politician posited that 240 PUs is an insignificant number compared to over 56,000 polling units that were created by INEC. 

Related News

According to Udeogaranya: “Nigerians would like to know  how all those polling units were populated? By who? And where are the copies of  their registers and the PVCs collection records for fuller public interrogations? 

Udeogaranya insisted that the INEC 240 polling units  disclosure seemed  more like a diversion  to give the impression of  due diligence and thoroughness.

He concluded that only a credible election would be acceptable to Nigerians and the international community and  therefore, INEC must furnish Nigerians with   details of the 2023 general elections.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.