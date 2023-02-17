INEC should give details of 56, 872 new polling units — Udeogaranya

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

Charles Udeogaranya, an Ex-presidential aspirant has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to stop being economical with details that should be in the public domain for transparency and credibility purposes.

The Ex-Presidential aspirant, in a release yesterday, was reacting to INEC’s disclosure that election will not hold in 240 polling units, a statement credited to Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman.

Udeogaranya urged the commission to come forward with details of all the new polling units they created for public scrutiny and verification and not just the 240 units they issued a statement not to conduct an election with.

The politician posited that 240 PUs is an insignificant number compared to over 56,000 polling units that were created by INEC.

According to Udeogaranya: “Nigerians would like to know how all those polling units were populated? By who? And where are the copies of their registers and the PVCs collection records for fuller public interrogations?

Udeogaranya insisted that the INEC 240 polling units disclosure seemed more like a diversion to give the impression of due diligence and thoroughness.

He concluded that only a credible election would be acceptable to Nigerians and the international community and therefore, INEC must furnish Nigerians with details of the 2023 general elections.