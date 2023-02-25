INEC officials refuse to transmit Festac results to server

By Innocent Anaba

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials conducting the presidential and National Assembly election in Festac Town and Ago Palace-Way areas of Lagos refused to transmit the results to the commission’s server.

At most of the polling units in these areas, the electoral officers were seen refusing to transmit the results after they had been announced.

At the polling units on 111 Road and 41 Road in Festac town, the electoral officers refused despite insistence by party agents, saying they were not asked to transmit the results.

It was the same situation in most parts of the town, but party officers and voters insisted that the results must be transmitted.

The people expressed fear that the excuse being given by the INEC personnel that they would do that when they get to the local government headquarters was a ploy to rig the results already declared.

Meanwhile, most polling units in Alaba International Market area witnessed late arrival of INEC officials, who arrived about 12 noon.

Even with their late arrival, they proceeded to take so much time in doing accreditation, which led to fewer voters being able to vote.

For example, at unit 039 on Obagoriola, it took the intervention of the Army for the INEC staff to extend voting to 3.30p.m.

Many other polling units were not that lucky, as the electoral officers closed voting at 3p.m, despite lots of voters who were on queue, as they were not allowed to exercise their civic right.