INEC meets VCs, gives 4 conditions for participation as collation officers

…Requires 23,258 personnel as collation and returning officers

…Commission now joined in 1,241 cases

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Thursday in Abuja met with the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities ahead of their participation as Returning Officers for Governorship election and State Collation Officers for Presidential election.

At the meeting which held at the National Universities Commission NUC, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu noted that the commission requires 23, 258 personnel as collation and returning officers.

He also listed conditions precedent for participation as returning and collation officers.

“We will engage 23, 258 personnel as Collation and Returning Officers. It is for this reason that this meeting is crucial. We need the support of our universities to source the requisite number of suitably academic staff of impeccable integrity who must also understand that this is a call to national service.

“As in previous elections, we have requested each University for a specified number and category of academic staff as contained in my letter to the Vice Chancellors.

“I must warn that staff who are card carrying members or have participated in partisan politics should not be nominated. Similarly, those who may not be involved in partisan politics but are known to have obvious political leanings should not be nominated. Furthermore, those who have been convicted of electoral malpractice must be excluded.

“The Commission will carefully scrutinise the list which must be submitted confidentially in the manner prescribed by Commission in my letter to the Vice Chancellors. Like all election duty personnel, each Collation and Returning Officer will swear to an oath of neutrality”, he stated.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Committee and Vice Chancellor, University of Benin Prof. Lilian Salami pledged the readiness of her members to contribute their quota to national development.

1,241 pre-election litigations

At another session with executive committee members of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA, Prof. Yakubu sought the support of lawyers in sometimes offering pro bono services to the commission.

According to him, the commission is now joined in about 1,241 pre-election litigations, lamenting that the figure keeps increasing.

“Parties have conducted primaries and submitted names of candidates to INEC but some of the cases have gone to the Federal High Court, some before the Appeal Court and some even before the Supreme Court.

“On pre-election litigations alone, INEC has been joined in1,241 cases. These were not elections conducted by INEC but each time they (aspirants) go to court, they join the commission. Out of these cases, over 300 are before the Court of Appeal and 155 before the Supreme Court as of Monday last week”, he stated.

Yakubu noted that NBA is one of the accredited observers for the election, urging them to continue to file post election reports to the commission.

“What is good about the NBA is that at the end, it submits reports to INEC at the end of the election. Don’t underestimate the reports you file because they assist us in proposing reforms to the National Assembly each time there is an opportunity. So, we don’t accredit observer groups just for the fun of it”, he stated.

Earlier, NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau noted that free and fair elections can only be achieved if the people are allowed to make their choices of leaders and have confidence in the electoral body saddled with the responsibility of conducting the elections.

He said; “With the good work you have done in the commission, you have earned the confidence of Nigerians as an umpire properly positioned to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

“If the process of the election has any question mark, or the person saddled with the responsibility cannot be trusted, it will mar the outcome of the exercise.

“The NBA is solidly behind you. We will not allow anything that will derail your assignment or threaten your independence. If there is anything or anyone that threatens your independence, call on us and and we will be there to assist you.

“When one state chapter endorsed a particular candidate, we said that the NBA will not observe elections in that state. The NBA is not a political party and does not support any candidate. We support the Nigerian people. NBA will not leave a trace of wrong perception during the election”.