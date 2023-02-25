INEC deserves kudos – PDP Kogi Central candidate, Natasha Uduaghan

Boluwaji Obahopo

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Kogi Central, Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the conduct of the 2023 elections.

Mrs. Uduaghan said the election process was seamless and top-notched.

“There has been a massive improvement from the 2019 election to what happened today.

“I must give credit to INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari who made this possible. The election has been seamless, with great improvement and the process so far free and fair.

“She however expressed optimism of emerging victorious at the end of the day.”

She spoke at her voting polling unit 19, Obeiba ward of Okehi council area.

4,223 National Assembly candidates are contesting in today’s general elections. However, the murder of Labour Party’s Enugu East Senatorial candidate, Oyibo Chukwu by unknown gunmen while returning from a campaign outing on Thursday, February, 23 has reduced the number of candidates to 4,222 with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponing the senatorial poll in the district to allow for the Labour Party present another candidate.

Nigerians will elect 469 lawmakers out the over 4,000 candidates vying. The election will take place in 176,846 Polling Units across 109 Senatorial Districts and 360 Federal Constituencies across the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Out of the total number of 1,101 Senatorial Candidates, 1,008 are males and 92 females; while out of the total number of 3,122 House of Representatives Candidates, 2,832 are males while 288 are females.