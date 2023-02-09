INEC Chairman meets VCs, says elections will hold as scheduled  

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu met with vice-chancellors of federal universities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, the INEC boss has insisted that the 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled.

Yakubu gave this assurance in a meeting with vice-chancellors of the federal universities on Thursday.

He urged the vice-chancellors to do enough checks to avoid enlisting staff affiliated with political parties and history of partisanship politics before forwarding their names to the commission.

The INEC boss also assured it will embark on its own investigation of names forwarded by the universities for the purpose of the election.

Yakubu allayed the fears of some of the VCs over insecurity, as he assured comprehensive security plans have been mapped out for the safety of all staff, media, youth corps members and other elections officials.

According to him, the number of registered voters (over 93 million) for the 2023 polls is larger than registered voters in Africa.