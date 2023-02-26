INEC cancels results in four Kwara polling units

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled election results in four polling units over violence, ballot box snatching and over voting in Kwara state.

The areas affected are Tsaragi in Edu Local Government, Oke-Ero local government for senatorial poll, while in Asa Local Government results were cancelled for both presidential and senatorial elections.

Speaking during the presentation of results at the INEC collation centre in Ilorin on Sunday, the collation officer for Oke-Ero, Professor Rhoda Odunwoye, said Marafa ward unit 05 was cancelled due to over voting.

In his presentation, the collation officer for Asa Local Government, Professor Lateef Ibrahim, said the results for presidential election was cancelled over a case of over voting.

In his remark the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Attahiru Madami, said the Tsaragi Polling Unit 10 result was also cancelled following a case of ballot box snatching by hoodlums.

He said the cancellation was in line with the rules guiding the conduct of the elections.

Madami said said out of 2,887 polling units in Kwara, only one polling unit had its ballot boxes snatched.

About eight local government out of the 16 results for presidential and senatorial have so far been declared.