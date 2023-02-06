By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has said that industrial peace is key to national development, calling on stakeholders to work towards ensuring sustained industrial peace in both public and private sectors.



NECA President, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, took this position while speaking at National Labour Adjudication forum, with the theme, “Labour Adjudication in Nigeria: The Present and the Future”, organised by NECA, in Lagos.

He stated: “The implications of such industrial actions are well known and need not be reiterated here. However, as stakeholders in the workplace and indeed in national development, we must constantly find a middle ground of compromise, whereby with a win-win perspective.



“We all advance our different objectives. We all have a common responsibility to align our divergent views, consolidate our interests and put to use the machinery of conflict resolution as enshrined in various statutes to attain national economic development”.



He said the quest for industrial harmony is the responsibility of all stakeholders, while the association continues partnership and collaboration with organised labour.



“The need to deepen the partnership and collaboration is imperative more than ever before, as the nation faces critical issues in the coming months”, he added.



He, therefore, called on other stakeholders to join NECA in its advocacy for a favorable hospital environment for businesses to thrive and flourish for the betterment of employees and the government itself.

In his goodwill message, President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, Olusegun Mojeed, called for regulation of Human Resource practices in Nigeria to flush out quackery from the system.