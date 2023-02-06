Implement EndSARS panel recommendations, LERSA tells Sanwo-Olu, IGP 

THE Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association, LERSA, yesterday, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba to implement the recommendations of the judicial panel of inquiry that probed the EndSARS protests as a means of ending extrajudicial killings by police officers.

LERSA, in a letter, addressed to the governor, condemned the recent killing of a female lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem and Mr. Gafaru Buraimoh by officers attached to Ajah Police Station.

The letter, signed by LERSA’s president and General Secretary, Olorogun Emadoye and, Gbemi Adelekan, read in part: “One of the recommendations after the ENDSARS protest was the need to do psychological/psychiatric evaluation of police officers, most especially those handling firearms, to ensure that they are mentally capable of discharging their statutory duties effectively.

“Another recurring recommendation is the need to ensure that on-duty police officers are not allowed to consume, much less abuse alcoholic beverages and/or other proscribed drugs/substances.

“There have also been suggestions that electronic surveillance equipment like close circuit cameras, dashboard cameras and indeed body-worn cameras be deployed to keep the personnel of the Nigeria Police under constant monitoring and by so doing, eliminate the seemingly intractable problems of extra-judicial killings.

“Mr. Governor, we would be most grateful for your expeditious intervention with the Inspector General of Police, on this matter.”