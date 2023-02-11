Imo govt bids farewell to George Obiozor

Yesterday, the Imo state government and Nigeria at large bid farewell to the president of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Prof George Obiozor.

Governor Hope Uzodimma in his condolence message, commiserate with the family and the Awo-Omamma community as they mourn his demise and pray to God to grant the family, Imo State, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and Nigeria the fortitude to bear the loss.

May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace, Amen