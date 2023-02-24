Imo CP bans security men from accompanying politicians to polling units

By Chinonso Alozie

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential/National Assembly elections, the Imo state Police Command on Friday banned security officials from escorting politicians to polling units in the state on the day of elections.

The command gave this warning in a statement issued to newsmen through the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye.

The police it was part of the measures to ensure a peaceful, secure free, fair, credible, and acceptable election.

According to the command, “The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc(+) has ordered the strict enforcement of IGP’s directives on the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement and transportation across the 27 LGAs of the state, from 12midnight to 66 pm on Saturday 25th February 2023 scheduled for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, except essential duty officers such as the INEC Officials, Electoral Observers, Fire Fighters and Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, etc.

“Also, o security aides and escorts should accompany their principals and politicians to polling units and collation centers on Election Day. The ban on unauthorized use of sirens, revolving lights, covered plates numbered tinted glass is still in force as violators will be made to face the wrath of the law. private and local security outfits in Imo State, are warned to steer clear from polling booths and collation centers as they are banned from participating in Election Security Management.”

“These directives are part of the security measures put in place by the command to guarantee the conduct of a peaceful, secured, free, fair, credible, and acceptable election. The CP craves the indulgence of Imolites to comply with the directives that are emplaced to assist the security agencies in preventing criminally minded persons from disrupting the electoral process as it may be inconveniencing and beckons on the electorates not to put on political party campaign vest or regalia to polling unit or collation center. They should as well shun the dissemination of false information, vote buying, ballot snatching,g and the use of slanderous language that may stir up violence.

“CP Barde reiterates the Command’s readiness to synergize with other sister security agencies in providing adequate security during the elections and beyond. He warned that the command will arrest and prosecute any criminally minded person that wants to disrupt the electoral process and calls on eligible electorates in the state to come out en masse and cast their ballots. He urges the good people of the state to report any suspicious person, abnormal occurred or request for security response via the Command Emergency line 08034773600 or 08098880197,” police said.