IMC suspends 3SC official in viral urinating incident, fines club

In the wake of a viral photograph of a Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) official urinating publicly on the pitch prior to their MatchDay 9 fixture against Akwa United, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has fined the club and suspended the official identified as Auwal Mohammed.

Davidson Owumi, the Head of Operations of the IMC in a Summary Jurisdiction notice sent to 3SC charged the club for failing to control the conduct of their official and further admonished the club management to take steps to curb an occurrence of such conduct in the future.

In two separate charges for breaches of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Framework and Rules, the club was cited for breach of Rules C1 and C9.

“You are in breach of Rule C1 in that before the start of the MatchDay 9 fixture between 3SC and Akwa United, “your Camp Commandant, Auwal Mohammed was spotted urinating on the playing pitch which is a despicable act that is capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“You are in breach of Rule C9 for failure to control the conduct of your club official which resulted in Auwal Mohammed urinating on the playing pitch in the full glare of the public.

Subsequently, the club has been fined the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (₦500,000) for bringing the game to disrepute and failing to control the conduct of your official.

Auwal has been suspended from all NPFL related activities for a period of one year with immediate effect.

Shooting Stars have the option to submit to the decision or elect to appear before a Disciplinary Hearing and any such decision has to be communicated in writing to the IMC within 48 hours of the receipt of the notice.