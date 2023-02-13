‘I’m saddened’, Pope reacts to Nicaraguan bishop jailed

By Biodun Busari

Pope Francis has expressed sadness and worry over the news of a Roman Catholic bishop, Rolando Alvarez sentenced to 26 years in prison in Nicaragua.

Alvarez, a staunch critic of the Nicaraguan government, is believed to be the latest development against the Catholic Church and government opponents, according to Belfast Telegraph.

He was sentenced on Friday, after his refusal to get on a flight to the United States with 222 other prisoners, all opponents of the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega.

In addition to his prison term, Alvarez was stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship.

Reacting to the news, Pope, on Sunday, said, “The news that arrived from Nicaragua has saddened me no little.”

The pontiff told the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday blessing, expressing both his love and concern for Alvarez.

He called on the faithful to pray for the politicians responsible “to open their hearts.”

Alvarez was arrested in August along with several other priests and lay people.

President Ortega ordered the mass release of political leaders, priests, students and activists widely considered political prisoners and had some of them put on a flight to Washington on Thursday.

Ortega said Alvarez refused to board without being able to consult with other bishops.

Nicaragua’s president called Alvarez’s refusal “an absurd thing”.

The bishop, who had been held under house arrest, was then taken to the nearby La Modelo prison.