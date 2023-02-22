I’m PDP’s candidate for Enugu East — Sen Nnamani insists

.

Makes INEC final list of candidates

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, PDP, Enugu East has urged his constituents to come out en masse to vote for him in the Saturday, 25th February Senatorial election.

The former Governor of Enugu state who made the final list of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) final list of Senatorial candidates cleared for the election has affirmed that his candidature for the election is neither threatened nor shaken submitting that “ in Enugu East Senatorial zone , there is no vacancy”.

In a statement he signed yesterday, he told his people to ignore any insinuation to the contrary assuring that he is mentally and psychologically prepared for Saturday’s election, just as he assured his constituents of continued effective and quality representation in the Senate, saying that Enugu East will get her fair share of dividends of democracy.

Senator Nnamani noted that he will be fair, “whatever your interest and concerns will always be my mission and purpose in the Senate”.

He urged his people to be law-abiding and canvassed for peaceful conduct of the elections.