Mark Osagie aka Boicheckz is a musical artist and an entertainer since 2008.

He hails from Delta State and relocated to the United States of America at a young age.

He started his record label Airplanebois Entertainment in 2021, and signed his first musical artist Raymondaux.

Following the release of his song titled “Goosebumps,” with rising star Raymondaux and was thrilled by the reception given to his artistic effort by music fans.

The musical artist says that his fans will continue to be thrilled by his music.

“The effort is very original because I am original on my songs as I put my experiences and emotions into my songs,” he affirmed.

Speaking further, Boichecks whose real name is Mark Osagie says his soon-to-be-released EP will inspire his fans and also showcase his various experiences including personal relationships with people. “A couple of times, I felt some type of way about myself, I put all that in the music,” he added.

Speaking further, he said: “I actually didn’t drop any single off my soon to be released EP, but right now I can say people connect a lot with my songs and all my songs have different purposes.”

While he doesn’t have any favourite among his tracks , he is, however, emphatic that Goosebumps with Raymondaux is very personal to him.

“They hold very very different meanings to me,” he affirmed.

The artiste notes that he is here to stay in the Nigerian music industry as he is already looking forward to working with a long list of A-list artistes at home and abroad including Wande Coal (whom he regarded as the biggest influence on his music), Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Oxlade, Niniola, Justin Bieber and Drake.

Prompted on what is in store for his fans for the rest of the year, he said: “Definitely more music and probably visuals too, but in the meantime, I’m still working on my EP, because it’s going to shake the music industry!