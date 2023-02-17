I’m aspiring to be president of united Nigeria — Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he is aspiring to be the president of a united Nigeria, and it is high time antagonists in the nation’s politics were removed in order to move the country forward.

He made this known, while he paid a courtesy visit to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in his office, in continuation of his campaign rally to the state.

Tinubu earlier commended Makinde for his sterling performance and for being a peaceful and respectful individual since his assumption of office, noting that his aspiration is to become the next president of a united and secured Nigeria while assuring that the APC rally in the state would be peaceful and orderly devoid of any crisis.

The APC presidential candidate, while expressing his mission to the state, equally lauded the governor for being a lucky individual to be part of the history of the state as the incumbent governor, while calling for national politics devoid of ethnic sentiments.

According to him, there is a need to move the country from its present sordid condition to a more glorious level.

Tinubu also declared that he is the most qualified candidate among other contenders vying for office of the president in the forthcoming election.

He said his administration would reposition the economy and political status of the nation after his victory.

His words: “Here, I must state clearly that we were going through the campaign for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which includes your own citizenship regardless of your party affiliation.

“I’m privileged to be here again in this historic building. It’s a campaign day of different nature for my aspiration to become the democratically elected president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I’m aspiring to become the president of a united, one Nigeria, and for that sake, political divide and separation must be cleared out of our way and that is why the first port of call should be the Chief executive and security officer of the state constitutionally, and that is why I’m here to give you the insight of why we are all in Oyo state today.

“If you look around, I believe if you look around you can easily see the difference between all of us in the race, I am more than qualified that the others in the race.

“Thank you for your good reception because it’s not easy to take an opposition entourage into the canopy of your own shade but you did. Equally, you have demonstrated the characteristics of a good leader, a persevering individual, hardworking, regardless of our political divide, and respectful in every aspect of your behavior.

“So, today, I decided to pay you that respect and thank you for the good job you’re doing in Oyo state.

Responding, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde said that the people of the state will vote for equity, fairness, justice, and unity of Nigeria in the forthcoming presidential election.

Makinde, who is a member of the G-5 governors on the platform of PDP, insisted that their agitation is that the national chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who is from the north-central region, must resign his position in the party following the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, also a northerner, as the presidential candidate of the PDP for the February 25 presidential election.

The governor explained that the state was known not to be playing politics with governance, noting that government in the state would always put its people first as opposed to party affiliation.