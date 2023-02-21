I’ll work hard for Nigeria as Buhari did for me – Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has vowed to work for Nigeria if elected president in the February 25th presidential election.

Tinubu made this vow while addressing supporters at the party’s final presidential rally in Lagos, on Tuesday.

The rally was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and governors on the platform of the ruling party.

Praising Buhari for honouring his invitation to grace the occasion, Tinubu said, “Thank you very much Mr. President. You encourage all of us. Thank you for today, thank you for the past, and thank you for tomorrow.

“You set our foot on the path to the future to work hard for our nation and achieve greatness because it’s desirable for Nigeria to be great,” he added.

Tinubu further said, “Thank you, Mr. President. You follow the procedure. You encourage all of us. The primary came, the vote cast and I won. I didn’t ask them to reverse it based on my religion, you didn’t ask them to alter it based on my tribe. You didn’t ask us to change it because I was not from your village in Daura.

“You celebrated the victory with me and said to me, “Congratulations.” I came to you to nominate for me just exactly as I did for you in 2015 to nominate for me a Vice President, but instead of giving me the same coin, you said, “No, you know better, you’ve experienced better, you know those Nigerians, you know who you want to work with,” Tinubu said.

Top echelon members of the APC present at the rally include Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Apart from local and state leaders like Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and Lagos APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi, and Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo who are around, only a few national leaders, including Senator Remi Tinubu and Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, are around.

Supporters of various senatorial, House of Representatives, and Assembly candidates, in their thousands, were jubilating with songs and dance as they cheered Tinubu up with music from Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM 1).

Actors and actresses, including Shaeed Balogun, Fathia Balogun, Jide Kosoko, Mama Surutu, Yinka Quadri, Ashley and Foluke Dartmouth, and other musicians were in attendance to thrill the mammoth crowd.