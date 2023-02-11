I’ll provide resolute representation for Anambra central district — NPP Senatorial candidate

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Senatorial Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Helen Ifeoma Mbakwe, has assured Anambra people of a resolute representation, if elected for the position in the forthcoming elections.

In a statement personally signed by her and obtained by our correspondent, she said with her experience as a lawyer and her passion to serve the Anambra people, the people of Anambra would feel her positive impact.

According to her, I am going to the senate to change the narrative and as a lawyer, she understands the nitty-gritties of law making and is more qualified for the position.

“To her, “effective representation has eluded Anambra central (and indeed all of Nigeria) and this is the time for resolute representation. Nobody can do it better than me”, she added.

The statement also reads: “Princess Barr. Mrs. Helen Ifeoma Mbakwe (Adaigwe) is a Lawyer (29 years @ the Bar), with a Master’s Degree in International Law from University of Lagos.

“An entrepreneur and a philanthropist who is currently running on the platform of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) to represent the good people of Anambra Central in the Red Chambers. Her candidacy has received the endorsement of the grassroots and various stakeholders in Anambra Central and in Diaspora.

“The people’s favourite Adaigwe, (a triple Royalty)is from the family of late Igwe Anakwe Ogbueakataghi of Umudunu, Agbaja Abatete while her mother is from the family of Igwe Okeke Anyichie of Eziowelle. Adaigwe is married to Engr. Vince Mbakwe of the Igwe Mbakwe family of Abacha all in Idemmili North LGA of Anambra State.

“As a philanthropist,her love for the helpless, children and humanity drove her into joining and becoming the President of Keera Autism Foundation (KAF), a not-for-profit organization, that embarked on a massive awareness campaign to enlighten the general public on the plight of children living with Autism as well as help provide succor for both the children, parents and their family members.

“A prominent leader who advocates for excellence in every sphere of life. Helen Mbakwe is a go-getter, an achiever, a trailblazer that has won several awards including Entrepreneurship of the year and Philanthropist of the year.

“She, at the start of COVID, sent envelopes to many indigent families for foodstuffs during Lockdown. Equally, at the end of COVID, because of the inability of some parents to pay school fees, she single handedly bankrolled tuition for over 220 pupils and sponsored blind students for their tertiary education.

“This is besides providing funds for schools to upgrade their facilities.

She recently provided a Computer lab for a public school.

“Helen Mbakwe is an individual promoter of quality education, youth development and community building, and has touched the lives of so many people directly or indirectly through her philanthropic adventures.

“Her love for humanity and her desire to join the Youth in taking back our country and in effect usher in a new and working district, motivated her into seeking to represent Anambra central in the Red chambers come February election. She desires the support of voters so that she can impact this hope and newness in the District.”