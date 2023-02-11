I’ll not be an ethnic Governor — Oborevwori

…He’ll be fair to all Deltans-Uduaghan

…He is gentle, hardworking, we need him now-Ogbetuo

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governorship candidate under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the March 11 election in Delta Delta, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has said he would not be an ethnic Governor if elected.

Oborevwori who spoke at a meeting with Urhobo Traditional Rulers at the Palace of the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, at Ogoni-Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State where he had gone for royal blessings ahead of the 2023 general elections, assured that he would Governor for all Deltans.

Saying he would be a Governor that all Deltans would be proud of and not one that would lord it over the people, he said; “I will make a good Governor. I will be Governor for all Deltans and not a Governor for one ethnic nationality. As the longest-serving Speaker in the history of Delta State House of Assembly, I have the capacity to pilot the affairs of the state to the admiration of the people.

“Traditional Rulers will be happy under my administration just as they did under former Governor James Ibori, immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and under our current Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. I will do more for our Monarchs and please, tell your subjects to vote for me and other candidates of the PDP.

“APC has destroyed the country. The choice of Governor Okowa as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP is a good one for us. Governor Okowa as Vice-President will favour Delta State and so we should support the party so that Nigerians will be happy again”.

Earlier in his remarks, the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, said Chief Sheriff Oborevwori has the capacity to Govern the state, saying; “I have known him for a long time. He worked with me. He played major roles in terms of security in my administration.

“He has respect for people. He has a very good heart and he is a generous man. He will give Deltans a better deal if elected Governor and he will accord our traditional rulers the needed recognition. He is the right man for the job. He will bring peace to Delta State and it is my appeal to our respected traditional rulers to pray for him in view of the task ahead”.

The Traditional Rulers who were elated to receive Chief Sheriff Oborevwori prayed for him and wished him well in his political endeavour.

Similarly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori paid a consultation visit to the ‘Okakuro’ of Agbon and Olomu Kingdoms, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo at his Effurun residence, Uvwie Local Government Area, where he promised to carry all Deltans along if elected.

Oborevwori who canvassed for votes for all PDP candidates said; “the Atiku-Okowa ticket is the only ticket that can reset the country. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have been tested; they will not fail Nigerians. Let us vote for them and all other candidates of the PDP. The ticket is very important and it should happen in your time that both of them are elected as President and Vice-President and I am also elected in your time as the Governor of Delta State”.

In his remarks, Chief Ogbetuo said; “most of us are above 90 years old and some are even over 100 years old. At our levels, we should pray for our children to live longer than us and achieve more than us too. Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is a gentleman and he is a very hardworking. You can see his activities in the House.

“First and second time as a Speaker. It is not easy to be a Speaker in that House for two times. In many cases, when you are Speaker once, at the second time you will be removed but because of his hardwork and intelligence, he was able to maintain it. So, we congratulate him and wish him the best in his Governorship aspiration. He will make a good Governor. We need him now”.