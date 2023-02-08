I’ll exploit oil reserves in Bauchi, Gombe for devt — Atiku 

By John Alechenu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to exploit the oil deposits recently discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states for the benefit of all.

He made the pledge during his campaign in Bauchi, yesterday.

Atiku also reiterated his commitment to setting aside $10 billion to empower women and youths, through the provision of loans for small and medium scale enterprises.

He said: “I have also pledged that the petroleum that has been discovered between Bauchi and Gombe will be exploited to the benefit of the people.

“I have also pledged to set aside $10 billion for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment.“

The PDP candidate also commended the state Governor, Bala Mohammed for his giant strides as Governor over the last four years.

He said: “I want to thank Gov. Bala Mohammed. He has constructed roads, schools and hospitals. We want to commend him for all the things he has done and we want you to vote for him.”

In his remarks, National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu, said, “Today, I bring you medicine for all your problems, medicine for hunger, insecurity and for your children not going to school.

“That medicine is PDP under the leadership of President Atiku Abubakar. Today, everybody who ran away is coming back. We have just received everybody from the Kwankwasiya, I don’t need to come to Bauchi and campaign.”

Also, the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Udom Emmanuel while speaking at the event said, “Here is a man who has the capacity to turn things around; A man who has the knowledge, resourceful and empathy to do things right.

“He is the man who can assemble the right team to put this economy in place. I can assure you that with Atiku Abubakar, you will not buy fuel again for N400 a litre, you will not trek again, with Atiku Abubakar, schools will not close, with Atiku Abubakar, our tertiary health institutions will no longer be consulting clinics, everything will start to shift back to perfection.”