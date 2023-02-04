I’ll ensure Nigeria is restructured in 6 months – Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar says he will ensure Nigeria is restructured within six months of his administration if elected.

He said this at the PDP Presidential Diaspora Campaign Grand Finale held in Abuja.



Atiku, who was represented by former National chairman of the PDP, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, said that sufficient research work needed to achieve restructuring in Nigeria had been concluded.



Nwodo is the Deputy Director, Research and Strategy, of the PDP residential Campaign Council ( PCC).

He said that Nigeria worked better when every region controlled its natural resources.



The former Vice president recalled that existing socio-economic developments were put in place when regions controlled their resources.



“When we are talking about restructuring by Executive Order, in the first six months, this country will not be what you are seeing today.



“This has been worked out and I’m just waiting to be sworn in on May 29 and the plans will be rolled out.”

He said that Nigeria was a great country, adding that all that it required was good leadership.

“We will provide that kind of leadership,” he declared.



Atiku further said that if elected, he would rescue Nigeria from all indices that had portrayed it in bad light.



He listed his five-point agenda to include education and security, saying that he would restore security to the country by nipping in the bud factors responsible for rising violence.



Earlier, Director, Directorate of Diaspora Groups, PDP PCC, Prof. Isa Odidi, had said that Nigerians in Diaspora believe that Atiku would articulate and implement the Diaspora Policy Framework to help capture, harness and channel their expertise to the country.



“Atiku’s government will do more to remove obstacles and create opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora to engage in economic development of Nigeria.



“We all unequivocally support Atiku/Okowa for President and Vice President of Nigeria,” he he asserted.