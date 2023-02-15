I’ll ensure full representation of Abuja indigenes, women empowerment — Tijjani

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Hon. Mubarak Ahmad Tijjani, has said he will ensure inclusive representation of indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

This, he said he would bring all to the table to fully understand the plights of FCT residents than anyone, as he has toured and engaged with all communities.

He made this assertion during an interview on ASO TV’s breakfast show on Tuesday.

According to him, the present administration has neglected the indigenous people of Abuja who currently lack basic social amenities.

While sharing an experience where he visited Rubuchi and Gwargwada wards in Kuje Area Council and discovered that they have not had electricity for about thirteen years, he said he would ensure that all basic social amenities are adequately provided.

Hon. Mubarak decried the state of indigenes whose lands were taken from them with the promise of reallocation to other parts of Abuja and neighboring states but that initiative is yet to be implemented, leaving indigenes constantly unsure of their living status.

He however promised to prioritize the bills that would assuage the sufferings of the original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory.

While speaking about his plans for women and people with disabilities (PWDs) in the FCT, the Businessman turned politician appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the Nigerian with Disability Commission and expressed his happiness that PWDs have a structured leadership making it easy to engage with them and proffer solutions to peculiar challenges they face especially during elections.

He however also hammered on the need to educate and empower women and girls in the FCT as the alarming rate of crimes against women and girls is further fueled by negative social and patriarchal norms in the society, according to him it is the reason he’s been offering scholarships to residents of the FCT and would continue if he is elected in office.

Hon. Mubarak Tijjani who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration urged Nigerians to vote The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) because it’s the only party with the blueprint and action plan to tackle and restore Nigeria to the desired heights among her peers globally.