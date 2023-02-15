I’ll be hard on criminals, deviant policemen —New Lagos CP declares

By Evelyn Usman

New Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, officially assumed duty, yesterday, with a declaration that he will be hard on criminals and their networks, as well as deviant policemen who, by their actions, may bring the command to disrepute.

This is just as the former Commissioner of Police, AIG Abiodun Alabi, disclosed that over 300 arms were recovered from criminals in the last one year and three weeks, under his watch.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the conference hall of the Command’s headquarters in the Ikeja area of Lagos, CP Owohunwa urged Senior Officers comprising Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs to return to their jurisdictions and deepen the lecture on their men.

Sounding a note of warning, he said: “If you perform your duties within acceptable ethical and professional standards, you shall have my back in the line of your duties. But if you exceed the permissible ethical and professional bounds, you shall be dealt with firmly. Let no officer be in doubt on this in relation to my leadership.

“I promise that under my watch, I will be hard on deviants within the fold of the State Police Command who continually bring us into disrepute and pitch us against the citizens we are paid to serve and protect.”