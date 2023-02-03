I’ll be done with 80 % of restructuring within 6 months – Atiku

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said he would be done with at least 80 percent of his restructuring agenda for Nigeria within the first six months of taking office.

Atiku said this at the grand finale of the Atiku-Okowa and Nigerians in Diaspora Working together to Fix Nigeria, held at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Friday.

The PDP candidate spoke through the Deputy Director of Research and Strategy of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.

He said, “Within six months of taking office, he would have done 80 percent of the restructuring this country needs this has been worked out and waiting to be sworn in on May 29 and will be rolled out.

“Atiku is convinced that in the first Republic when each region owned whatever God gave them the Federal Government cannot administer we have come to a point while we are depending on oil and gas Foriegn companies that are working in Nigeria have not invested in our country in the last four years indeed they are disinvestment ing why because alternative energy is the order of the day. “

He also stressed the importance of voting Atiku Abubakar whom he said has the experience and political will to take decisions that would positively impact on ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, Atiku’s plans for the education sector would revolutionize the sector because he already had a hands on experience of running secondary and tertiary education in his native Adamawa State.

Nwodo explained that Atiku has put in place a scholarship scheme whereby the first five leading students in his schools enjoy a scholarship thereby promoting healthy competition among students.

He stressed that because of his ability to negotiate and keep to agreements there has been industrial harmony in his schools as well as his business concerns at home and abroad.

Nwodo also reiterated Atiku’s commitment to the privatization of the nation’s refineries from where he intends to generate at least $10billion to solve some of the nation’s most pressing problems including youth unemployment among other things.