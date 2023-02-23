Ikpeazu, Wike, Ortom, Ugwuanyi, Makinde won’t vote PDP — Orji Kalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that the G-5 governors will not vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

By implications, he means the governors will not be voting for the presidential candidate of their party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The governors included Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

It will be recalled that the G5 governors led by Wike have been having a running battle with the national chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu for not heeding to their demand of resignation having produced a fellow northerner as the presidential candidate of the party.

But the irony is that some of the governors are running for Senate on the party’s platform also.

Speaking on 2023 Verdict on Channels TV Wednesday morning, Kalu who was asked whether he still held his previous view of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) posing more threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the elections than the PDP, said that the main opposition party was non-existent in the country.

He said that NNPP had been downgraded by the APC.

“We are working carefully. We have taken over NNPP and we have fine-tuned a strategy where we have contained that party very well.

“You know I don’t want to call these people by their names. I have tried not to call Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso because they are all my friends.

“I go to their houses to eat, so there is no need of calling names but I know he possess a threat at the time I said that.

“But today the threat is downgraded very well. We have been able to show why we are the ruling party by explaining some things to the people of the north.

“PDP is not in the race. Nationally and everywhere, they are not in the race. My governor here is not going to vote PDP. And many other governors.

“I am not sure Enugu State governor will vote PDP. Ortom himself will not vote PDP. Governors Wike and Makinde will not vote PDP.

“So, there is a big crack unless you are not a student of reality or realism,” Kalu said.