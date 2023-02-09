Ikpeazu cancels contract for remodeling of Ngwa road market

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu,has cancelled the contract for the ongoing remodelling of the Ngwa road Market,Aba.

Ikpeazu who disclosed this while inspecting works at the market, expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as shoddy job done by the contractor, Peacock Urban Regeneration Limited at the Market.

Ikpeazu directed the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, to search for another contractor that would complete works at Lines 4-6 of the market, before May 29,2023.

‘He said, ”I’m dissatisfied with the work done by the contractor. The Commissioner for Trade and Investment is to search for another contractor who will deliver Lines 4 to 6 of the market before May 29,2023.”

The Governor also donated N500, 000 ,each to two traders whose shops were consumed by the fire incident which gutted the market, yesterday.

Following the fire incident, the Governor further directed an immediate ban on roasting of fish and other animals as well as cooking within the major markets in the state.

“The fire incident was kindled as a result of fish roaster’s stove that was left after the close of business. We thank God that the market authorities and other sympathizers were able to deploy available fire fighting equipment to quickly contain the fire.

“We wish to encourage all market executives to fully implement the guidelines on fire protection within our markets including ensuring that no flammable material is allowed to be stored within the market as well as effectively distribute fire extinguishers,” the Governor said.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Okiyi-Kalu,who pledged to implement the Governor’s directive, assured that the state government is committed to remodelling markets in the state.