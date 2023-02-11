Ikpeazu absent at Atiku’s presidential rally in Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

…As Atiku pledges $10 billion support for businesses in Abia

By Steve Oko

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu was conspicuously absent as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, visited Umuahia Saturday for a rally.

The Governor’s absence, was however not surprising considering his loyalty to the Gov. Nyesom Wike-led G-5 Governors of the PDP currently at loggerheads with Atiku over power balancing in the PDP National leadership.

Meanwhile, Umuahia Township Stadium, venue of the presidential rally was filled to its capacity as members and supporters of the party mobilized from all parts of the state.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the rally, Atiku promised to give recognition to Ndigbo if elected into power.

He pledged $10 billion business support fund to boost businesses and economic activities in the state.

The former Vice President further promised actualise the proposed Abia Dry port, and rehabilitate federal roads in the state.

He urged Abians to vote for the PDP at the forthcoming polls, saying that while PDP was in power Nigerians were evenly treated contrary to marginalisation and discrimination being witnessed currently.

Atiku promised to carry all parts of the country along irrespective of the religious creed or ethnicity.

The former Vice President said his administration would not discriminate against Nigerians because of their religion or ethnicity, but would rather address the various challenges confronting the people.

He specifically promised to fix the deplorable Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene federal road, and rehabilitate the Eastern rail way corridor.

“We are aware of all the suffering that Nigerians are through because of the naira redesign and lack of petroleum products in the country and we sympathize with you all.

“Our party is not playing ethnic or religious card. What we are playing is the Nigerian card.

“When the PDP was in power, we ensured that people from the south East and other parts of Nigeria were given a sense of belonging and do it again.

“I have seen your request and they are all inline with our campaign manifesto, I want to appeal to the people to vote for us and we will meet all your request.

” I approved the construction of the inland dry port in Abia State as Vice President, and I will ensure that it is completed when we take over power”.

In a remark, the PDP National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu, solicited the support of Abians and the entire Igbo for Atiku, assuring that Atiku presidency would protect the interest of all Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, Chairman, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, South East zone, Senator Theodore Orji, Atiku would unite Nigeria if voted into power.

The former Governor who solicited support for Atiku, said the former VP would improve the ease of doing business and provide opportunity for Igbo people to thrive in their business.

Senator Orji said that Nigeria would again witness peace, security and prosperity under the PDP presidency.

In his remarks, PDP governorship candidate in the state, Chief Okey Ahiwe, assured Atiku of landslide victory in Abia.

Abia PDP Chairman, Asiforo Okere, who also assured Atiku of victory in Abia, pleaded that Abia be given due attention by his administration.

Okere regretted that since the PDP lost the presidential election in 2015, Abia had been grossly marginalized in infrastructural development.

He appealed to Atiku to address the infrastructural deficit in the state and to give the people a sense of belonging.