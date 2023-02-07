Ijaw leaders in Edo laud Obaseki on road project

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

An Ijaw group in Edo State known as United Front For Good Governance (UFFGG) has commended the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, especially on the construction of the Udo-Ofunama road which they said traverses several Ijaw communities.

A statement by the Coordinator of the group, Hon Samuel Uroupa the rehabilitation of the road was a development the group would use to campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates in the coming elections.

The statement identified some other Ijaw leaders like High Chief Toidigha Ebide, Chief Tombrapagha Ekisa, Sam Esegha and Hon. Ogidigba Godstime Senior Special Assistant Waterways Security and Surveillance as some of the backers of the group.

Part of the statement commended “Obaseki for coming to rescue the Ijaw people at a time like this. The road which links over 250 Ijaws communities has been a nightmare. Obaseki is a promise keeping Governor. We equally appreciate the vital role played by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq. for the actualization of the grading exercise which have brought hope and relief back to the riverine people of Edo State.

“We use this medium to assure His Excellency, Ogie and the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi that with this road project the Ijaws of Edo State have no choice than to vote massively for the PDP.

“The party has carefully selected its candidates for the elections and we make bold to say Matthew Iduoriyekemwen is an Ijaw man, who is familiar to every Ijaw sons and daughters in the Niger Delta Region, he has equally rendered help to many Ijaw people therefore his election is an Ijaw man’s election.

“Bar. Omosede Igbinedion has equally done very well by assisting some of our sons for political appointments and others and the fact remains that the “ESAMA OF BENIN KINGDOM” is a father to the Ijaws of Edo State. Therefore, the majority of the PDP candidates are Ijaw candidates.

“We want to reassure His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki that the Ijaw people of Edo State will reciprocate with their votes come February 25, 2023.”