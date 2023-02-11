Ihiala Attack: We recovered 3 bodies of policemen – Anambra PPRO

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State police command says it has recovered three wounded policemen attacked by gunmen at Iseke, Ihiala local government area, which is a border community with Orsu local government area of Imo State.

The policemen were said to be an advance party of the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who was billed to visit Abia State on Saturday.

Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra PPRO, in a statement said: “Police officers attached to Ihaila Area Command, responding to a distress call along Iseke road, ihaila, recovered the bodies of three fatally wounded policemen.

“The officers came under attack and their vehicle was set ablaze by unidentified armed men.

“Information reveals that the policemen were identified as officers attached to Explosives Ordinance Department (EOD), Delta State Police Command and on official assignment en route to Abia state.

“Efforts are currently ongoing in tracking the armed men that committed this act. Further details shall be communicated, please.”