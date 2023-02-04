Ignore el-Rufai, Northern group tells Nigerians

Gov Nasir el-Rufai

A group known as United Northern Interest Movement (UNIM) has described the Kaduna State governor, Mal. Nasir Elrufai, as one who shouldn’t be taken serious by well-meaning Nigerians.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Friday and made available to newsmen, the group said the recent vituperations by the governor against the president and Northern Elders is nothing but self-serving by a man running away from his past and present shadow.

The national secretary of the group Alh. Abubakar Musa Suleiman said Gov. Elrufai has zero principle on issues rather than his personal and family interest whenever its threatened.

He said the governor always swims in controversy and anarchy.

“Imagine a man who has been calling Tinubu unprintable names just few weeks ago has now turn around to be his friend and insulting our elders”

“The same man who formulated lies, including politically cooked up religious lies in order to take power, is now insulting northern leaders just because it’s evident that his men and party won’t return to power” he added.

The national secretary appealled to northern elders and Nigerians not to fall to the antics of man parading himself as a leader that is speaking on national issues.

He said Gov. Elrufai is only trying to cause anarchy in the country, hiding under 2023 election interest as he severally did in Kaduna for 7yrs but for the intervention of our leaders and elders that are always intervening, Kaduna State would have been turned to a war theater.

“Nobody is his friend. This is a man that has betrayed all his benefactors and friends as people like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku Abubakar, Nuhu Ribadu, Hunkuyi, Rotimi Ameachi and many others have bitter stories to tell about him”

“Tinubu should be wary of him, he won’t spare Pres. Buhari immediately after May this year. He is a bristle and unreliable character;” Suleiman added.