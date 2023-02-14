Igini: Court adjourns libel suit against APC, others

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – AN Edo State High Court Sitting in Benin City, Edo State on Tuesday adjourned the N5 billion libel suit instituted by the former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Mike Igini, against the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Col David Imuse (rtd) to March 23, 2023 for continuation of hearing.



Others joined in the suit are the African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, publishers of the Tribune titles of Newspapers and the Sun Publishing Ltd, publishers of the Sun titles of Newspapers.



The adjournment was granted by the presiding Judge, Justice Vestee Eboreime after the completion of examination and cross examination of the claimant’s Witness, Mr. Ero Anthony, by counsels to the claimant’s, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN) and 1st defendant. Austin Osarenkhoe esq.



Counsel to the 1st defendant, prior to his cross examination of Anthony had objected to the admissibility of paragraph 4, 5,6,7,6,9,10 of the claimant’s second witness statement on Oath.



He averred that the seven paragraphs of Mr. Anthony witness statement on Oath were mere hearsay and asked the court to strike out the paragraphs, adding that the facts stated therein were not facts within the personal knowledge of the witness.



Counsel to the claimant, Onwuenwunor (SAN) objected and described the application of Osarenkhoe as strange to law and misleading as he insisted that there is a difference between a statement on Oath and ordinary affidavit.



Justice Eboreime, ruled that the witness be allowed to adopt his statement, while urging both counsels to address the issue during the address state of the suit.



The judge informed that if found out that the contentious paragraphs of the witness statement were admitted in error, they would be struck out at the judgment stage.



Igini had dragged the defendants before the court over a press conference in Auchi, Edo State, on August 29, 2020, in the heat of the electioneering for the Edo State gubernatorial election held on September 19, 2020