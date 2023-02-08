Igbo elders go spiritual over elections

File photo for illustration.

By Steve Oko

As part of its contribution towards credible general elections that would throw up credible leadership in the country in the forthcoming polls, Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has initiated intercessory prayers while urging all lovers of the country irrespective of tribe and creed to join in the efforts.





The forum in a statement, yesterday, by a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and the leader of Ark Bearers of New Nigeria, Evangelist Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor, urged Nigerians to engage in intensive intercessory prayers for the country as the polls draw closer.





In the statement entitled: “Emergence of a New Nigeria Through Effectual Intercession,” the forum declared that Nigeria needed divine intervention to be able to conduct successful and credible general elections.”





The forum declared that “Nigeria is an entity housing a significant population of true worshippers of God. The grace of the Almighty will ever be present to overshadow the entire process of the forthcoming general elections followed by a smooth transition to new administrations at all levels.”





It also declared that “though certain notorious elements of disorder or wicked agents of destabilization and habitual enemies of peace and progress masquerading as ethnic and religious bigots would likely choose to foment a crisis, the overpowering ever presence and influence of the Spirit Divine shall supernaturally contain and neutralize their excesses to their chagrin.”





The forum prayed that the quality and general conduct of the elections shall reflect an exceptional general improvement, and thereby post an unusual credibility record that would consequently revolutionize the future electioneering processes within the country and across the African continent.





It further declared “that all shades of usual electoral impunity, manipulations, and diverse malpractices shall this time around not prosper against the perfect will of God and the popular will of the Nigerian masses.”





Igbo Elders Consultative Forum also declared that no electoral violence or “electorally-induced crimes shall be recorded in the course of the voting exercises nationwide”.

The forum prayed that “the generality of the electorate shall be extra sensitively emboldened with resolute interest to act as watchdogs over the general operations of the electoral umpire, the INEC, to ensure that our votes shall collectively count.”

It declared that whereas the presence of law enforcement agents would, as usual, be necessary, “they are bound to perform above board with the necessary professional touch according to the tenets of global best practices without fear or favour”.