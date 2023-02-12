IG mourns ex-Edo CP, late AIG Jimeta

.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 5, Tanko Jimeta in the early hours of Sunday died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) after a brief illness believed to have been a stroke he was said to have suffered in his office on Wednesday.

It was gathered that medical personnel tried to save his life by preparing him for surgery as a result of the complications but was said to have died before the surgery.

He was the first Commissioner of Police Edo State in 2019 before he was returned as AIG in the zone comprising Edo and Delta states in 2022.

The death was confirmed but Police Public Relations Officer of the Zobe, Tijani Momoh and the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi CSP while officially announcing his demise quoted the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba as describing the late AIG as a poetic philosopher.

Part of the statement reads “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on behalf of the Force Management team, and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, regrets to announce the demise of a great poet and philosopher, a passionate officer and peace lover, AIG Lawan Tank Jimeta, psc, which occurred in the early hours of today, Sunday 12th February, 2023, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, after a brief illness.

“AIG Jimeta, who hailed from Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, served in various administrative, investigative, training, and operational capacities during his almost 34 years stint in the policing career. He was a one-time Director of Peacekeeping, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Edo and Bauchi State Commands, Commandant Police Academy, and was until his death the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Benin, Edo State.

“The late AIG enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 and was a dedicated officer with a great passion for training and mentorship in the field of security intelligence and peace support operations. A philosopher and poet per excellence, he has a collection of poems tagged “Song of the Peacekeepers ” to his credit, and has featured on every edition of the Police ‘New Dawn Magazine’ as a guest poet.

“The Inspector-General of Police acknowledges his ingenuity and commitment to duty. He hereby condoles with the immediate family, relatives, fellow coursemates, and friends of the deceased AIG who passed away in active service of his fatherland and prays earnestly for the repose of his soul.”