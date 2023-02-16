IEI re-enters market with innovations

By Rosemary Iwunze

International Energy Insurance Plc said that it is re-entering the insurance market with innovative products, quality service delivery and value creation.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr. Olasupo Sogelola, said the company is putting customer satisfaction into focus, adding: “We will be taking care of our customers’ very specific needs in insurance and other related services.





“Our retail business which has sustained the company for a while, we will be expanding and creating the personal line to cater for the needs of our medium and high net worth individuals.”

He however, said that the major area of focus for the company is the corporate channels such as the brokers’ market, adding that they hope to become the brokers’ delight in the very short run.

On branch network, he noted that the company currently has five major branches and eight retail outlets; while noting that they intend to expand to other parts of the country.