Idahosa inaugurates school buildings, urges constituents to vote for APC candidates

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member Representing Ovia Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has inaugurated school buildings attracted to Evbuonogbon in Ugbogu Ward, Ovia South West local government area where he called on his constituents, not to fall for rhetoric of politicians with failed promises.

Idahosa who also had with him other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Valentine Asuen, Edo South Senatorial candidate and Mr Sunday Aghedo, Ovia South west House of Assembly said “fake promises” is the gimmick failed politicians use to deceive the people into entrusting them with their mandate.

He told the people that “it is what they are known for and in their desperation, they have started to make unrealistic promises ahead of the general elections.

“They are at it again, making promises they know very well they won’t keep, they do this intentionally just to secure your votes only to abandon you to your fate.

“Please, this time around, don’t allow them to deceive you again. Let them know you are a lot wiser,” he stated.

The lawmaker said that he had been able to show to the people that he can be trusted and had kept to the promises he made in the 2019 election.

Aside from the inaugurated block of six classrooms, Idahosa listed other projects he facilitated to Ugbogui Ward to include: the construction of Aden bridge in Aden community, boreholes and solar street lights.

He also informed the people that he has inputted a road project in Ugbogui into this year’s budget and said that the project will commence anytime soon and promised to attract more federal government projects to the constituency if re-elected.

He also said he would continue to promote programmes and policies that would engender growth and development to the people.

Similarly, Asuen said he is coming to reciprocate what Idahosa is doing in the constituency at the Edo South senatorial district, urging the electorates to vote for credibility and character.

On his part, Aghedo, asked the electorate to vote him to the state house of assembly based on his track record, describing his major opponent as a failed former council chairman who failed himself and the local government.

Leading the campaign train also included the chairman of the APC in the council area, Emmanuel Ogbomo, and Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign organization in the local government, Monday Aighobahi.