ICPC arraigns NSCDC official over alleged fake certificate

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Niger State Command, Anthony Damisa, to court over alleged forgery and the making of false statements.

The ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, in a statement on Thursday, said that Damisa was arraigned before Justice M. E. Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

ICPC, in a Charge No: CR/348/2022 filed before the trial court, alleged that the accused person used a forged Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Public Administration from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

It also alleged that the accused forged a National Diploma Certificate in General Agriculture from the College of Agriculture, Yandev, Benue State to seek higher placement in the Corps.

ICPC also informed the court of how investigation activities revealed that the certificates presented by the defendant to his employer did not emanate from the claimed institutions.

The Commission in a four-count charge, accused the defendant of making false statements to officers of the ICPC, while on their official duties.

His offences are contrary to Section 366, and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 89, Laws of the FCT and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty and his counsel Ibrahim Alhassan, thereafter, raised a bail application on behalf of his client which was not opposed by the Prosecution Counsel, Ebiye Oglafa.

The accused person was then admitted to bail in the sum of N2,000,000 and a surety in like sum who must be a civil servant not below grade level 10.

He was also ordered to deposit either his International Passport or Driver’s Licence as well as two passport photographs.

The case was adjourned until April 4, for the commencement of the hearing.