I was never a cameraman — Jandor replies Fashola

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 poll, Dr Olajide Adediran has said that he was never a cameraman as claimed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who described him as a common cameraman who can not win the governorship election.

Fashola, a former Governor of Lagos State made the remark on Thursday, at the formal launch of “Eko O Ni Baje” 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu-Shettima/Sanwo-Olu-Hamzat,” a project organised by the minister.

The event which also had Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, was attended by a large number of All Progressives Congress, APC’s grassroots canvassers, held at The Haven, GRA Ikeja.

Fashola described Jandor as a mere cameraman unqualified to be the governor of the state.

In his reaction, Jandor said Fashola’s statement must have come as a surprise to many in the country.

According to PDP guber candidate, “My attention has been drawn to disparaging statements made by my Boss, former Governor of Lagos, Babatunde Fashola earlier today at an event in Lagos.

“He reportedly referred to me as a cameraman who is not ready to govern Lagos.

“Well, while this may come as a shock to many, who may have heard me speak well of him and his achievements in Lagos, despite being the flag bearer of the main opposition party in the same Lagos, let me quickly signpost a reminder that this is the season of calumnies and the APC are expectedly under pressure to sell their unenviable records to the now very discerning electorate of Lagos.

“There is clearly a brief to all the beneficiaries of the status-quo to publicly show where their support lie.

“In June of 2020, an extract from BRF’s condolence message to me on the loss of my mum, in black prints, states: “your very inspiring life story…turned into a ladder for educational success, entrepreneurial acumen and visionary leadership aspirations” it is just a few weeks to elections and the story has suddenly changed.

“Records must be kept straight, however, especially for varying audiences who may be misled by my very dear boss and former Governor of Lagos.

“While I insist that there is absolutely nothing untoward about being a cameraman, and I must apologize to hordes of cameramen out there who have made a mark for themselves in their craft and may feel smeared by my respected Boss’ remark, I was never a cameraman.

“As a matter of fact, I was absorbed into the service of the government of Lagos State Broadcasting Service as a Reportorial and Editorial Executive, and camera handling was certainly not the professional service I rendered to BRF and the Lagos state government under his watch.

“I really don’t know what it is with my Oga (Boss) and cameras lately…this is reminding me of that famous missing camera he magically found at Lekki toll gate, the scene of the Endsars massacre.

“BRF has my respect still, nothing will change that. Personally, I can’t wait to show the residents of Lagos that a lot more can be achieved way beyond what their celebrated over N50b revenue is currently doing, when under the watch of a truly independent Governor that has no ties to a godfather’s apron strings.

“We will break Lagos free and my Boss, BRF will be proud of our achievements.”