I told Dan Suleiman not to die before me – TY Danjuma

TY Danjuma

…He is supposed to be the one to bury me

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Former Minister of Defence and one time Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd) has expressed regret that former NADECO Chieftain and elder statesman, Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd) died before him noting, “I always told him not to die before me so that he can bury me”.

Gen Danjuma spoke on Wednesday night at the service of songs held in honour of the late Airforce Pilot in Abuja

Emphasizing his pain that Suleiman who is a younger brother, an associste and friend died before him, Danjuma said, “Dan was younger than me. I am a traditional man and by my culture, he is supposed to be the one to bury me, not me burying him.

“I always told him not to die before me, but it has happened. So, I decided to show my face here and quietly talk to the family before going back to Lagos where I am based.

“I am not supposed to be here, but I had to make an exception because he was a good man. We had a close shave with death together.

Also speaking at the service of songs, President of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife who represented the Ohaneze Ndigbo, described the late nationalist as a man to be trusted and believed.

He noted that Suleiman was a true ally, man who says yes and it is yes and when he says no, his no is no. Dan Suleman is in heaven right now, there is no doubt about it.

Ezeife said, “On behalf of my people, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, I bring you condolences. He lived 80 years, but we would love this kind of person to live up to 120 years. But he tried and all those years he lived were very useful”.

On his part at the commendation service/service of songs, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao said the former Ambassador to Russia was a man of valour, integrity and a great achiever who had lived a fulfilled life with an unprecedented drive for success.

Air Marshal Amao saidbthat to many military personnel, both serving and retired, retired Air Commodore Suleiman was not only a senior colleague but also a mentor whose lifestyle and achievements were sources of inspiration.

His words, “Our beloved senior colleague was one of the founding fathers of the Nigerian Air Force whose contribution to the development of the NAF remains a focal point of reference as far as our history as a service is concerned.

“Air Commodore Dan Suleiman will surely be missed for his commendable and professional contribution not just to the Air Force and the Middle Belt, but to the entire nation”.

His eldest son Jim Suleiman in his remsrks noted that though his father was not perfect he was however a man who put his faith in Jesus Christ, a man of faith, which was the driving force of his life.

“My father’s principles in life were very simple, which is, ‘seek ye first the kingdom of God, seek his righteousness and every other thing will be added’.

“That is the way he lived his life, depending on God’s leadership and taking life one step at a time.

“He has been a father, a mentor, he has been everything to me, he has been consistent, he has been someone I can follow, he walked a path that is simple to follow. I will miss his wise counsel.

“If you read his first book and autobiography titled, ‘Pilot of Justice’, even in that title, he was so much concerned about justice, that is his major concern.

“Everything he did in life, from NADECO to the Middle Belt was to ensure that there was justice and equality for everybody.

Present at the service of songs were former governors of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang; Fidelis Tapgun, former minidter, Prof Jerry Gana, Senator Barnabas Germade; Senator Grace Folashade Bent, Ambassador (Dr) Godknows Igali who represented Chief Edwin Clark; Coordinating Secretary, South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, Ken Robinson; Mr. John Dara; Rev. Israel Akanji and several retired generals of the armed forces.