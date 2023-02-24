I rejected N20m from a candidate I don’t want – Ashmusy

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actress and skit maker, Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has revealed how she rejected the offer of a whopping N20 million to post and vote for a particular presidential candidate.

Although, she did not mention the name of the politician or the party, the actress via her verified Instagram page revealed that she was not willing to sell her soul to the devil because of money.

Ashmusy further stated that for her family, she had to blatantly reject the advert offers.

She wrote, “Confession, I got offers of N10 million to 20 million for one political post. (For the other candidate that we don’t want). It was tempting, I won’t lie.

“But realizing that I am going to be selling my soul to the devil, realizing my children, grandchildren, family, loved ones, will be in the country suffering. Because I made a stupid decision to post/vote for the wrong person. I said a big no!

“Because in this country, even the rich are suffering. How can I work so much to make my money in naira, just for the naira to be dropping like pure water every day. If you change it to pounds or dollars, you will just cry. Please we are all tired, forget. Abeg.”

Ashmusy had earlier denied the allegation that trended a few weeks ago, that she and another skit maker, Nons Miraj, were having an affair with a controversial politician, Dino Melaye.