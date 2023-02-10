I pray to God to select most suitable leader —Sultan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Sultan of Sokoto,, His Eminence, Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar 111, Thursday said he has always been praying to God to help President Muhammadu Buhari to do better for the country, adding that even after he leaves office, he would continue to pray for him.

He said as traditional ruler, he could not openly take sides in the political contest, saying the only thing he would continue to do was to pray to God to give the country the best president that would elevate Nigeria to greater heights and bring about peace, security and good standard of living for the people of the country.”

Buhari on the other hand told the Sultan of Sokoto, that with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Nigeria was in a safe hand.

Buhari, who stated this when he led the APC presidential campaign team on courtesy call to the Sultan, told him the campaign team was in his palace to solicit for his continuous support, explaining that he chose to join the campaign train of Asiwaju Tinubu for three reasons.

He said he and Tinubu had been together as friends in the last 20 years and the fact that he performed wonderfully well when he was governor of Lagos State.

“The third one is that Tinubu won my party’s presidential primary in a credible process and, therefore, he is the legitimate candidate of my party.”

He appealed to the Sultan to support Tinubu who Sultan called “The Jagaban of the World.”

Speaking earlier, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, told the Sultan he was in the race to win.

He said: “It is a great honour to be here particularly in company of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to visit the caliphate. You already know but I must repeat, this is a visit to introduce me as the presidential candidate of my party, the APC.

“We recognize you don’t play politics but we have to show our respect when we come to town for campaign.

“We noted one thing on our way to the palace. The enthusiasm of our people. We are grateful to the peace and co-existence of individuals and your accommodation to various people living in Sokoto.

“We want to win election and since that is what we come for, we seek your blessing and endorsement. It is something you cannot reject because Mr. President is here.”

Responding, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, disagreed with those in the habit of abusing and cursing leaders.

He said cursing leaders amounted to cursing the country and the system, adding that such people only succeeded in complicating matters for the country.

The Sultan said the more one prayed for the leaders, the more God would help such leaders to do better for the good of all.