I never had plea bargain with EFCC — Peter Mbah

Peter Mbah

By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

THE PDP governorship candidate in Enugu state, Peter Mbah has said that contrary to widespread rumours, he has never been tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, let alone entered into a plea bargain with the commission.

“I have never been convicted by the EFCC and I have never engaged in any plea bargain of whatsoever kind”, Mbah said.

According to him, “what happened was that even before the trial commenced in the matter in question, my name and two other people were struck out.

“And it wasn’t as if I was the one that applied for my name to be struck out; it was the prosecution.

“So, I never attended any trial for whatever charge that was brought at the time. I was never a target of the investigation or whatever allegation or suspicion at the time. They thought at best I was to be used, maybe as a placeholder. These are public records.

“If indeed the people that are parading these rumours and fake news are interested in knowing the truth, these documents are at the court records. You don’t need to make any effort to find it out.

“And again, when you have people in a race and they do not believe in a fair contest, to them it would appear as if the will of the people can be thwarted maybe through a court and all they rely on is to see how that can be achieved.

“I have been a victim of several malicious attacks; people engaging in politics of lies and campaigns of calumny of all sorts.

“I want to put the record straight, I have never, never made a plea bargain, and I challenge anyone with a shred or modicum of evidence where I did to tender it.

“As I said, I have never been to any trial. It was the prosecution who moved that my name be struck out. So, I was never a part of any trial or any plea bargain”, he explained.

Explaining further, Mbah said: “With respect to the EFCC, you know I have served as the Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Finance at various times in the past. And I am also sure that a lot of us are aware of a time, as a country, particularly in this Fourth Republic when it was fashionable for people to be held in lieu of others when there is an allegation of crime.

“When there is an allegation of crime, the style then was if you couldn’t get to the suspect, you get someone in proxy in what may be today referred to today as a placeholder.

“I think there was a time in our history where that was the order of the day. Anything, with EFCC was at this particular time that I just referred to where it had nothing to do about me as a person, but had to do with the office I headed and I needed to make certain clarifications, and perhaps it would turn out that the clarifications I provided to the officers, or maybe it was felt that perhaps holding or keeping me might get to whoever that was the target of the investigations.

“But, what I could assure you is that when I got originally involved with this EFCC matter, there was a letter written to the state demanding for certain officers for interrogation or interview as they referred to it then and my name wasn’t mentioned in that letter. I volunteered to go to that interview because of the office I was holding.

“So, it was out of my own self-volition that I went to speak to the EFCC”.

On the question about Ego Ndi Enugu, the viral video that trended recently, Mbah said he never took money belonging to Enugu state.

“I did say to you that I started several businesses at a very young age. In fact, I built my first house in Lagos in 1992 and it is in the highbrow area of Lagos. As far back as that time, I was already doing several international trades, buying and selling. I was bringing in goods from countries like the United Kingdom, Germany and several other countries. By 1993, I was already a representative of the International Oil Cooperation (IOC).

“International Oil Cooperation was buying crude oil from Nigeria in those early days in 1993 and 1994 and I was their sole agent here. I was essentially a broker, who engage NNPC, at the time when you have NNPC head office at Kofo Abayomi on Victoria Island in Lagos, and what used to be PPMC then in Surulere.

“So, essentially I was the one responsible for making sure that their vessels were loaded. We worked with a company called Gulf Tankers then”.