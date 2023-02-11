I never endorsed Tinubu – Frank Nweke

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA—-The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jr, yesterday, described the news making rounds that he endorsed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, as false.



Nweke said he never in any interview granted on Friday or before it, endorsed Tinubu, adding that he could have been misconstrued.



This was contained in a statement by his Media Campaign Manager, Innocent Dikin on Friday in Enugu.

Nweke said, “Our attention has been drawn to two news items concocted from the imagination of mischievous individuals and published on AnchorNews and TrendOnline platforms.



‘While our stance remains to focus on the issues that affect Enugu people, we find it necessary to address these wrong assertions.

“I do not endorse nor support Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, ”Nweke said.

He declared that the online reports of his purported support to Ahmed Tinubu were completely false and mischievous.



“The accusatory and dismal piece by Innocent Chukwu on Anchor News is libelous, inane, and completely untrue.



“Our lawyers will be in touch with both organizations forthwith to seek redress.



“We remain focused on our goals and will not be distracted by propaganda. We also encourage all our supporters to do the same,” Nweke added.